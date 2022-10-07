'Hubie Halloween' is a Cult Classic for the Happy Madison Generation
Hubie Halloween, Adam Sandler's seasonally appropriate Netflix movie, was released way back in 2020. At least two people from this very website have now watched the tale of Hubert Shubert DuBois twice since then and you know what? It totally holds up.
Adam Sandler's ability to go from proper high-quality, Oscar-worthy, capital-F Films to silly movies where he just gets a bunch of his friends together is something we've long admired at The Big Lead. (Along with his committment to balling.) Hubie Halloween is obviously the later and as far as Sandler-verse films go, this one is enjoyable and deserving of being a holiday staple.
Go ahead, find a more star-studdent movie than Hubie Halloween which features Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Kenan Thompson, Tim Meadows, Maya Rudolph, Dan Patrick, Ray Liotta, Michael Chiklis, George Wallace, Colin Quinn, Shaquille O'Neal, the kid from Stranger Things, Sandler's daughters, and Julie Bowen, among others.
Stephen Douglas and Kyle Koster sat down to talk about why Hubie Halloween should turn into an annual guilty pleasure.