Howard Stern Complains About NFL Games On Streaming Services, While Broadcasting On a Streaming Service
The NFL's decision to award a playoff game to Peacock and thereby put it behind a paywall has drawn strong reactions from fans. The latest complaint comes from an unlikely source: Howard Stern.
On Wednesday, Stern and his staff discussed having to go behind a paywall to watch sports content. None of them were happy about it. Mind you, they complained about this while broadcasting exclusively on Sirius XM, which sits behind a paywall.
Here's what they had to say:
Stern doesn't seem to care as much as his staff does. But it's ironic that they are so against streaming services getting exclusive content, since that's how they're all employed. The idea that they don't want to pay for something they used to get for free, but will turn around and ask listeners to pay for Stern's show -- which used to be free -- is pretty funny. And hypocritical.
Look, we get it, the Peacock thing was really annoying. Yes, NBC seems happy with the results, but some fans were left out in the cold. In fact, putting the game on Peacock likely cost the NFL more than 10 million viewers. Having the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce all behind a paywall may not have been the best decision in the world in the short-term. But this feels like a long-term play. There is almost certainly more of this to come in the future.