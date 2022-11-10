How To Watch 'Thursday Night Football': Falcons vs. Panthers
On Thursday, the Carolina Panthers will host the Atlanta Falcons to kick off Week 10 of the NFL season. The occasion marks the ninth Thursday Night Football game of the year. Here's everything you need to know.
Who Plays on Thursday Night Football Tonight, November 10?
MATCHUP: Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
LOCATION: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte, North Carolina
The Falcons will visit the Panthers as Atlanta attempts to keep pace in the race for the NFC South division title. Sitting at 4-5 and tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons are very much in the running for a playoff spot and need to take care of business in the division to secure their spot. Carolina, on the other hand, is just trying to make it through the rest of the season. The Panthers are 2-7 and fired Matt Rhule a month ago. After getting shellacked by the Bengals in Week 9, the Panthers are not expected to make any noise in regards to the playoff picture and are playing for a high draft pick more than anything else.
What Time is Thursday Night Football Tonight?
DATE: November 10, 2022
TIME: 8:20 p.m. ET.
As is the case every week, tonight's Thursday Night Football matchup will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET. The broadcasters are Al Michaels (play-by-play) and Kirk Herbstreit (color) for the primary broadcast.
What Channel is Thursday Night Football On?
GAME: Atlanta Falcons @ Carolina Panthers
TV CHANNEL: Amazon Prime Video
ANNOUNCERS: Al Michaels (PBP) and Kirk Herbstreit (Color Commentator)
LIVE STREAM: Amazon Prime Video
NFL Livestream For Falcons vs. Panthers
Amazon Prime holds exclusive rights for Thursday Night Football and you can stream the game on Amazon Prime Video.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Falcons Have This Year?
Thursday's matchup against the Panthers is the only primetime game the Falcons will appear in this year. Such is life when you trade your franchise QB over the offseason. But since Atlanta is not only better than expected but a legitimate playoff hopeful, there is a chance they get one of their games flexed into a primetime spot in the second half of the year.
How Many Primetime Games Do the Panthers Have This Year?
Just like the Falcons, the Panthers have one matchup in primetime this year and it is tonight. Unlike the Falcons, the Panthers have no hope of getting flexed into a primetime slot later this year because they will not be in the running for a playoff spot barring a turnaround of truly legendary proportions. So enjoy tonight, all you out-of-market Panthers fans!
Last Time the Falcons Won on Thursday Night Football
The Falcons last recorded a victory on Thursday Night Football back in October 2020 against, coincidentally, the Carolina Panthers. Matt Ryan threw for 281 yards in the 25-17 win.
Last Time the Panthers won on Thursday Night Football
The Panthers emerged victorious on Thursday Night Football in September 2021. Sam Darnold threw for 304 yards to take down the Houston Texans, 24-9.
Falcons vs. Panthers Matchup History
The Falcons' all-time record against the Panthers is 35-20. Atlanta has come out on top against Carolina more often than not, as you can see. The two teams first began playing one another in 1995 and have played twice a year every season since. In terms of recent history, the Falcons barely emerged victorious earlier this year after the Panthers staged an epic comeback capped off by a Hail Mary pass.
Still, it is not a particularly bitter rivalry as both teams have not been overly successful over the last few decades. Still, familiarity breeds contempt and like all divisional opponents these two teams have battled too often. Some grudges are still held.