How Many Rounds Are There in the US Open?
By The Big Lead
The 2023 US Open will take place over the next few weeks at its usual venue, the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Queens, NY. Last year was an exceptionally exciting affair thanks to the Serena Williams farewell tour, and as a bonus the world was introduced to the remarkable talents of Carlos Alcaraz.
This year does not feature any final grasps at greatness from tennis legends but should still prove to be a tremendous showcase of skill. Novak Djokovic, who was unable to participate in last year's event due to his refusal to get vaccinated, is the odds-on favorite to take home the trophy, while defending champ Alcaraz is just behind him with the second-best odds to win.
But you are here for one reason and one reason only. You would like to know how many rounds there are in the US Open. We are pleased to answer this question for you, reader.
How Many Rounds Are In the US Open?
Traditionally, all categories of the US Open (singles, doubles, etc) have seven rounds. The first four rounds are named as such-- first round, second round, third round, and fourth round. After that the terminology shifts to more familiar verbiage for sports fans. Following the third round, the quarterfinals take place, then the semifinals, then the finals.
There you have it. Enjoy the tennis.