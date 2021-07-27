Hoda Kotb Was Very Upset By Simone Biles' Olympic Exit
Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team competition at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday. A coach said that it was a mental issue while USA Gymnastics released a brief statement on Twitter calling it a medical issue. Hoda Kotb, who was there covering the event for TODAY, was clearly upset to see Biles struggling. She got emotional talking about the breaking situation.
Then she was seen yelling support to Biles and her teammates, which did not sit well with some because there is traditionally no cheering in the press box.
NBC clearly saw nothing wrong with it as Kotb then went back on the air and introduced a clip of herself yelling enoucragement down to the gymnastics team.
Kotb has spoken with Biles multiple times on TODAY, including an emotional interview following the sentencing of Larry Nassar.
Considering the conversation around mental health and the fact that Kotb clearly has an attachment to these athletes, I'm inclined to think that someone from TODAY probably shouldn't be expected to play by the same rules as a beat reporter from the local paper covering a regular season baseball game. They are there for the human interest part of the story. The fact that they become part of the story probably shouldn't be a surprise.