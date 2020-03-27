Drew Brees' Generosity Brought Hoda Kotb to Tears on 'The Today Show'
By Stephen Douglas | Mar 27 2020
Drew Brees appeared on The Today Show on Friday morning. The subject was Brees' incredible $5 million donation to help the state of Louisiana recover from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. This donation absolutely deserves to be celebrated as it sets a new precedent for athletes giving back during this unprecedented time.
After saying goodbye to Brees, host Hoda Kotb broke down in tears. And then Savannah Guthrie got choked up. It is completely understandable. If you haven't cried in the last couple weeks, you're probably not human. With the help of people like Drew (and Brittany) Brees, we'll get through this eventually.