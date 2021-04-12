Roundup: Hideki Matsuyama Wins the Masters; Anna Kendrick at the BAFTAs; James Wiseman Likely Done for the Year
How Hideki Matsuyama won the Masters ... Michigan's COVID cases are rising to alarming levels ... Donald Trump ripped Mitch McConnell at a GOP event ... Sackler family under fire over ties to opioids ... Microsoft in talks to buy Nuance ... Lots of mayors are leaving elected office nationwide ... 100 corporate leaders hold call to discuss stance against controversial voting bills ... CEO pay surged last year ... Anna Kendrick turned heads on the socially-distanced BAFTAs red carpet ... "Nomadland" dominated the BAFTAs ... "Godzilla vs. Kong" continues to own the box office ... James Wiseman is likely done for the year ... Trey Mancini hit his first home run since 2019 ... Herschel Walker could run for Senate in Georgia ... Tennesse State hires Eddie George as head coach ... J.D. Martinez blasted three home runs on Sunday ... The Bucks have no timetable for Giannis Antetokounmpo's return ... Bettors lost a ton of money on the Masters ...
The 10 most interesting people of the 2021 NFL Draft [Sports Illustrated]
You won't remember the pandemic the way you think you will [The Atlantic]
Will Zalatoris is about to become a household name [CBS Sports]
NHL trade tracker as the deadline approaches [NHL.com]
Hideki Matsuyama was so good he made the Masters boring [The Big Lead]
This is really good for one of these guys and really bad for the other:
The best sketch from Carey Mulligan's episode of Saturday Night Live this weekend:
Conan O'Brien's dog is into softcore porn:
Katie Ledecky is incredible:
Goldfinger -- "Counting the Days"
Metallica -- "I Disappear"