Herschel Walker Told FOX News He's Considering a Run For Georgia Senate in 2022
Herschel Walker is considering running for political office. Walker, who lives in Texas, but is from Georgia, was asked about a possible Senate run during a FOX News appearance on Sunday morning where he discussed Georgia's new election law. Walker said he hadn't made any decisions yet, but that it would be exciting.
Last month Donald Trump told supporters that he thought Walker should run for Senate in Georgia. Via People:
"He would be unstoppable, just like he was when he played for the Georgia Bulldogs, and in the NFL," Trump told supporters on Wednesday, in a typically emphatic statement. "He is also a GREAT person. Run Herschel, run!"
Walker was born in Georgia and won the 1982 Heisman at the University of Georgia. Walker went pro after the season, signing with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL. The next year Donald Trump bought the Generals. Two years later the league was gone, but Walker has never stopped supporting Trump.
Walker went on to play a decade in the NFL, represent the United States in the 1992 Winter Olympics as a bobsledder, fight two MMA bouts in Strikeforce in his late 40's, and of course, appear on Celebrity Apprentice.