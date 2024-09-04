"Hawk Tuah" Star Haliey Welch Is Getting Her Own Podcast
By Evan Bleier
In a move that should surprise no one in a world where noted curmudgeon Bill Belichick has now lowered himself to search for social-media scraps, viral superstar Haliey Welch of "Hawk Tuah" fame is set to be the face of a new podcast that's launching next week courtesy of Betr Media.
Set to debut across Betr's social, digital, and audio platforms on September 10, Talk Tuah will be hosted by Welch and "her vibrant female perspective" and feature "insightful" interviews with "a number of A-list guests" that will be blended with "comedic elements," according to Betr.
"This is a major addition to the Betr Media family as we continue to strategically differentiate ourselves in the market," said Betr head of media Mike Denevi. "Haliey Welch is a bona fide superstar, and her charisma, unique perspective, and innate connection with her audience make her the perfect fit for our platform. Talk Tuah will bring a fresh and dynamic voice to our content lineup, and we can't wait for our audience and brand sponsors to connect with Haliey in an authentic way that embodies the ethos of Betr Media as a whole"
Welch's first guest will be comedian/actress Whitney Cummings and she'll be followed by individuals including Josh Richards and Jake Paul.
“Y’all kept asking ‘What’s next?’ Well this is it!” said Welch. “I’m so thankful to have my own podcast where you’ll discover the real Haliey Welch. I’m delighted to join the team at Betr who fully gets me. My show will have a little of everything – great guests, laughs, chit-chats about your pets, relationship pointers, sports and, of course, some down-home southern charm.”
As easy as it would be to hate on Welch, she's been doing a fairly decent job of using her five minutes of fame for good and put up with all the grief that's been sent her way with a smile. Perhaps spitting into a microphone on a podcast will be more entertaining than hearing her talk about spitting on other things. The internet can find out next week.