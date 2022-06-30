Roundup: Halsey Rips Fans Who Are Anti-Abortion; R. Kelly Sentenced; Emoni Bates Commits to Eastern Michigan
Bed Bath & Beyond's CEO is out as sales tumble ... Could Cam Reddish be on the move ... Is the world ready for Taco Bell's crazy new menu item ... 20 foods you may be mispronouncing ...Victims confront R&B singer R. Kelly at sentencing hearing ... R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison ... 53 dead in Texas tractor-trailer ... Dow rises amid volatile trading day ... Lev Parnas sentenced to 20 months in prison ... U.S. to boost military presence in Europe due to Ukraine invasion ... A review of Amazon's "The Terminal List" ... Cameron Diaz is coming out of retirement for Netflix movie ... Emoni Bates commits to Eastern Michigan ... Halsey rips fans who left concert over abortion comments ... Mike Clevinger called out Bob Brenly ... James Harden willing to take less money to help Sixers ... Bradley Beal declined his $36.4 million option ...
TBS is looking to recreate the "Inside the NBA" magic for MLB [The Athletic]
The oral history of Magic Mike [The Ringer]
The best films of 2022 (so far) [Variety]
Playing NBA free agent matchmaker [Sports Illustrated]
Grading the Dejounte Murray trade [CBS Sports]
Is society ready for Taco Bell's Cheez-It tostada? [The Big Lead]
Zion Williamson out here dunking on kids.
Scary collision here.
Jim Harbaugh is the most awkward human being on the planet.
Social Distortion -- "Far Behind"