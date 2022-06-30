Mike Clevinger Calls Out Diamondbacks Broadcaster Bob Brenly
San Diego Padres starter Mike Clevinger has spent the season working his way back from Tommy John surgery. On Wednesday, he had his best performance, tossing six shutout, one-hit innings and earning a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. After the game, the man known as "Sunshine" was feeling himself and called out D-Backs broadcaster Bob Brenly.
Apparently Brenly has made some comments in the past Clevinger wasn't a fan of. For years, the veteran broadcaster has taken shots at Padres players, including Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado, and also encouraged the Diamondbacks to throw at San Diego's players during a blowout. The 31-year-old righty welcomed Brenly to come down to the Padres clubhouse to discuss some of those things in person.
Here's what Clevinger had to say:
Clevinger is a pretty laid-back guy and it takes a lot to get him riled up. He was clearly ticked off here. And it's not hard to understand why. Brenly has had a thing for ripping the Padres for years and it has to have worn on the team.
Just a player calling out an announcer and essentially challenging him to a fight. Gotta love MLB.