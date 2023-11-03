Gustav Nyquist Picking His Teeth Off the Ice is the Hockey-est Image of the Year
The Seattle Kraken beat the Nashville Predators, 4-2, on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Jared McCann, Brian Dumoulin and Vince Dunn all scored goals for the Kraken while goalie Philipp Grubauer stopped 32 shots. Grubauer also took some time to help Nashville's Gustav Nyquist look for his teeth.
Maybe. Here's a video from the stands showing Nyquist looking for his lost possessions. Grubauer, clearly doing everything last night, comes over at the end of the video just to make sure nothing unwanted gets in his crease. Who knows what would have happened if he did find a tooth. Maybe he would have taken his stick and fired it down to the other end of the ice where it belonged.
Regardless of Grubauer's intent, here's the broadcast view of Nyquist taking a stick to the face and then immediately going on a tooth hunt.
Just an insanely HOCKEY video. If someone got their teeth knocked out in any other sport and players were on their hands and knees looking for them it would be an incredible clip. In hockey, it's not much more unique than someone's shoe needing to be tied.