Roundup: Grimes Sues Elon Musk; Kevin McCarthy Ousted as Speaker; Royce Lewis Leads Twins to Win
Kevin McCarthy ousted as Speaker of the House ... Hunter Biden pleads not guilty to federal gun charges ... Grimes sues Elon Musk over parental rights ... Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace Dianne Feinstein ... FDA authorizes Novavax's updated COVID vaccine ... Stocks took a beating on Tuesday ... Donald Trump ordered not to comment on judge's staff in fraud case ... Fat Bear Week has arrived, meet the top contenders ... Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas head for mediation ... Amazon used a secret algorithm to raise prices ... A recap of the "Only Murders in the Building" Season 3 finale ... The show has been renewed for Season 4 ... Royce Lewis' two home runs got the Twins a win ... The Phillies beat the Marlins ... Rays draw smallest postseason crowd since 1919 ... NBA stars interested in playing for Team USA at 2024 Olympics ... Indiana and Kentucky set to resume annual basketball rivalry ...
