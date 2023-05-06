Fact Check: Did the Grim Reaper Make a Cameo During the Coronation of King Charles III?
King Charles III had his coronation on Saturday morning. It was a star-studden affair that included everyone from Prince Harry to Katy Perry, but was the Grim Reaper in attendance? Some viewers who tuned in early caught a dark, cloaked figure walking past an open door in Westminster Abbey shortly after 5am Eastern Standard Time. Initial guesses were that this was the Grim Reaper.
But was it?
We're going to say no. You don't get to attend the coronation without being on a very exclusive list and there's just no way with such limited seating the Grim Reaper scored an invite.
So who was it?
Well, it could have been just about anyone. It's not like there were people working this event in khakis and a polo today. This could have been like a hundred different church figures who would have cut a shadowy figure walking past a doorway. It's more likely this was a member of Ghost than the Grim Reaper.
Anyway, congrats on the new king.