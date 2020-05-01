Florida Lawyer Dressed as Grim Reaper Interviewed at Florida Beach
By Stephen Douglas | May 01 2020
Florida attorney Daniel Uhlfelder is touring Florida beaches dressed as the Grim Reaper to protest their premature re-opening. While his silence says a lot, he was also happy to share his message with a local news station.
At any other point in history, this might seem odd, but in 2020 the Grim Reaper being interviewed on the local news while trying to send a message that will save lives is just another thing we'll be reminded of a month from now and maybe kind of remember.
Uhlfelder was mentioned on Saturday Night Live last weekend, so he's dealing with a lot of attention. Even more than a guy at the beach dressed as the Grim Reaper during a pandemic usually receives.