Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans: free live stream, time and channel
The Green Bay Packers are set to hit the road for a Week 3 matchup, traveling to Tennessee to take on the Titans on Sunday afternoon at Nissan Stadium.
The Packers pulled off a surprising victory in Week 2 against the Indianapolis Colts, even without their star quarterback, Jordan Love. Stepping up in Love’s absence, backup rookie quarterback Malik Willis managed to secure the win and delivered a solid performance in the process.
While the Packers await Love's return, the team has shown resilience and strength under Willis. If they can maintain this level of play, they’ll remain competitive and continue building momentum until their starting QB is back on the field.
The Titans have had a bumpy start to the 2024 season, dropping their first two games to the Chicago Bears and New York Jets. Quarterback Will Levis has struggled to find consistency, contributing to the team's offensive woes. On top of that, the defense has allowed exactly 24 points in both games, putting added pressure on the offense to perform.
Heading into Week 3, the Titans will be looking to right the ship and get their season back on track at home.
Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans
- Date: Sunday, September 22
- Time: 1:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Betting Lines and Odds, courtesy of BetMGM
Tennessee Titans (-3) vs. Green Bay Packers
O/U: 36.5
