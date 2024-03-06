'Good Morning Football' Moving to Los Angeles
By Kyle Koster
Good Morning Football will be moving production to Los Angeles and feature a two-hour extension series when it relaunches, Sports Business Journal reports. An NFL spokesperson confirmed the news to the Big Lead. The show, which launched in 2016 and has aired from a Lower Manhattan studio, will go on hiatus beginning on March 29 and return late in the summer.
When it does, it will also feature a two-hour extension series — a separate show with its own title that will not air on NFL Network. This series, distributed by Sony Pictures Television, is expected to have multiple syndication partners. Both shows will be produced by NFL Network with Michael Davies serving as executive producer.
GMFB will move into NFL Media's headquarters in Inglewood, a state-of-the-art facility featuring five soundstages and a 5,970-square-foot space for NFL Total Access and NFL GameDay programs.
NFL Network's morning-show story began in Los Angeles with the debut of NFL AM in 2012, so this marks a return to those roots. When GMFB went live it was NFL Network's first studio show to originate from New York City.
Our fondness for this show has been well-documented and it's been a constant figure in our annual Sports Media Awards. The numbers are strong too as last year they enjoyed highest viewership since 2017 and a 16 percent increase over 2022.