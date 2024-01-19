Jamie Erdahl Became Brock Purdy On 'Good Morning Football'
By Kyle Koster
We've said a lot of favorable things about Good Morning Football through the years and we'll continue to do so as long as everyone associated with the show refuses to rest on laurels and keeps producing one hell of a good show. Viewers are hard-pressed to find a more imaginative daily sports offering on their television dial or streaming device or wherever eyeballs exist in front of screens now. And the daily part is super important in understanding why it's such an impressive property. They may never say it this plainly but it's a real challenge to talk NFL year-round, looking under rocks for something interesting during the dog days of the offseason. Yet GMFB doesn't coast. It keeps pushing like its lead by an old sourdough coach who firmly believes rested teams rust more than they actually rest.
The blindingly-fast regular season happens and suddenly it's time for the playoffs, where there will be the most attention paid and they can really shine. Year after year they rise to the occasion. So it's really no surprise to see a legitimately great bit of television this morning with Jamie Erdahl playing the role of Brock Purdy in an imagined meeting of the First Round Quarterback Club.
That's a long monologue for so early in the morning. A lot of work went into that. And it was so much better than having the crew sit around a table discussing who the X-factor in Sunday's Chiefs-Bills game will be (apologies if they did that as well). Because GMFB takes the good lessons from improv like exploring the space and leaves the annoying aspects behind — only trying too hard from time to time.
No other sports show is doing what they do at such a high level. A huge part of this is the writing and producing and imagining but the biggest factor may be the talent. The main cast are all blessed with solid acting skills and, more importantly, the willingness to give anything a shot. They realize all of this is supposed to be fun and there's nothing wrong with repurposing some jerseys for an SNL-type skit because what's the worst that could happen if it doesn't land?