Gonzaga Basketball Deletes Maskless Locker Room Celebration Video Amid COVID Scramble
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 27, 2020, 11:56 AM EST
The top-ranked Gonzaga Bulldogs beat No. 6 Kansas on Thanksgiving, 102-90. The Thursday afternoon victory in the Fort Meyers (Florida) Tip-Off was Mark Few's 600th career win. A holiday all around for the Zags who then turned it around and played Auburn at 11 am. ET on Black Friday. Oh, and by the way, there was at least one Gonzaga player who tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.
So in the last 24 hours, a player tested positive. One player who was in the locker room celebrating Few's win. Video of the celebration, which showed players throwing cups of water and ice on Few, was briefly posted to the official Gonzaga basketball Twitter account before it was removed without explanation.
You'll notice no one in this video is wearing a mask, like players were on the bench during the game. So how are none of these guys not considered "close contacts?" These are not serious protocols. Dabo Swinney must be proud of Auburn's decision to play this game. If this is how college basketball is going to try and push through this season, they're just going to make it harder on themselves.