Dabo Swinney Is Not Mad, He Actually Thinks Florida State is Hilarious
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 24, 2020, 12:58 PM EST
Dabo Swinney is not mad. So please don't write in a blog post that Dabo Swinney is mad about Florida State canceling their game against Clemson last weekend out of an abundance of caution for the health and well-being of their players. Dabo Swinney has been a head football coach for 12 years and he actually finds it funny that Florida State has had so many coaches.
This was in response to FSU coach Mike Norvell telling reporters that football coaches are "not doctors," even if some "think we are." Swinney is not worried about what they say in Tallahassee. Though I'm sure he will remember this very personal slight next year as Clemson runs up the score against FSU. Of course, Swinney will then be asked about it after the game and deny that the final score has anything to do with the cancellation during the pandemic. That will, of course, be a complete lie. Swinney will remind his players of this week every day as the Tigers prepare for the Seminoles in 2021.
Swinney just wants your sympathy as he and Clemson are innocent victims here. Their beloved resume a little less impressive since they lost a blowout victory this year. And Florida State is to blame for that. Not the pandemic or the conditions which caused Clemson to bring a COVID-positive player on their trip out of state.
Just cowardly Florida State who embarrassingly has had three head coaches in the last four years, as Clemson did between 1989 and 1993 and 1969 and 1973. Florida State is still searching for the stability they had when Bobby Bowden coached them for more than two decades. Perhaps Swinney could ask his former boss, Tommy Bowden, about it.