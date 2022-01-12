Roundup: Giants Fire Joe Judge; Sydney Sweeney Talks 'Euphoria'; Jameson Williams Has Torn ACL
The Giants fired Joe Judge ... Amazon eyeing Marshawn Lynch in the broadcast booth ... Stetson Bennett has an epic appearance on Good Morning America ... Baker Mayfield is going to be the Cleveland Browns starting quarterback next year or he isn't ... Media experts sound alarm on rise of paywalled content ... Andrew Garfield claims he was not handsome enough to be in the 'Narnia' movies ... Firing upheld for LAPD officers caught playing Pokemon Go instead of responding to robbery ... Jenna Jameson now unable to walk ... Maya Angelou becomes first Black woman to appear on U.S. quarter ... Ex-Jets, Giants QB Geno Smith speaks out after DUI arrest ... Golf writer and broadcaster Tim Rosaforte dies at 66 ... Sydney Sweeney talks "Euphoria" season premiere ... The Oscars will have a host this year ... Sharon Stone joins "The Flight Attendant" ... Jameson Williams tore his ACL during the CFP National Championship ... Georgia-Alabama title game was second-lowest rated in CFP history ... MLB and MLBPA set for bargaining session on Thursday ...
Mike Zimmer’s tenure was even uglier than it looked [Defector]
Georgia is the exception to Alabama’s rule [The Ringer]
Welcome to purgatory, The Weeknd will be your DJ. [The Atlantic]
Paramore are back in the studio for their first album in five years [Rolling Stone]
College football way-too-early top 25 for 2022 [Sports Illustrated]
Five candidates to replace Joe Judge as Giants head coach [The Big Lead]
Jimmy Kimmel's tribute to Bob Saget was wonderful.
This looks... like a movie that is coming out! Yep. Definitely.
Annie Agar has not missed once this season and finished strong in Week 18.
Steve Earle -- "Copperhead Road" (live)