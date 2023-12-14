New Video of Giannis Antetokounmpo Going Berserk, Dragging Bucks Employee Is Wild
By Kyle Koster
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 64 points last night and made it look pretty easy. He saved most of his physical exertion for the postgame, where he got super-mad at the Indiana Pacers for absconding with one of the game balls, even though someone on the Bucks had already secured one of the other ones so he could have a souvenir from his franchise-record scoring outburst. It was a hell of a thing and pretty embarrassing situation for everyone involved.
Footage of the fracas (or donnybrook or melee or brouhaha if you'd prefer those terms) continues to emerge and the most recent really showcases how hot and bothered Giannis was about the events. Which he misread by the way!
Watch him literally drag a Bucks employee like Walter Payton running parachute drills on hot July day.
That man went for a ride.
All is well now. The Milwaukee-Indiana rivalry has real juice and everyone has their special ball. From the person who scored his first NBA points since scoring his first point the other night to the person who passed Kyle Korver on the all-time three-point list to the guy who scored 64 damn points. But imagine if Giannis has slipped and injured himself while doing a Myles Garrett impersonation. Imagine the takes.
Maybe next time.