Giannis Antetokounmpo Is Thinking About the Indiana Pacers Before Getting 'Freaky'
By Liam McKeone
The Milwaukee Bucks are still working through lots of kinks after all the change wrought upon the organization this offseason, attempting to maximize Damian Lillard's remarkable offensive skillset and getting everybody to buy into new head coach Adrian Griffin's schemes. It's been a struggle but the team's talent level is so extreme they've managed to scrape through a lot of tough games by overwhelming their opponents. Except the Indiana Pacers, who undeniably have the Bucks' number.
On Wednesday night, the Pacers beat the Bucks for the fourth time in five tries this season (including their In-Season Tournament quarterfinals matchup). Tyrese Haliburton dazzled with 31 points, 12 assists, and three blocks. There is just something about the way Indiana relentlessly attacks that the Bucks cannot handle, and that something is going to haunt Giannis Antetokounmpo. Even before he gets... "freaky," as the superstar told reporters.
After scoring 26 points on 8-of-13 shooting along with 11 rebounds and eight assists, Giannis told reporters about how losing to a team four times sticks with an individual and could not help but make a sex joke.
Oreos, milkshakes, and sexual innuendo. That's the stuff Giannis likes.
He might even be telling the truth here. Nearly half of the Bucks' losses have come against Indiana this season. Losing to a divisional rival is always painful but to lose four times in the first half of the season is worse, and even more so considering they had lost to Indianapolis on Monday, too. Not to mention all that weird game ball stuff from last month. Pretty much as frustrating as it gets for a regular-season loss in the NBA.
There were ways to communicate that without invoking his freakiness, but, you know. Greek Freak and everything. Probably should've seen it coming.