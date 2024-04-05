French Diver Falls off Diving Board During Aquatics Center Inauguration
Even he thought it was funny.
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games are less than four months away so final preparations are being made. That includes the inauguration of the aquatics center. And that's where our first Olympic highlight of the year comes from as French diver Alexis Jandard slipped and fell on a diving board in front of French President Emmanuel Macron during a synchronized dive.
I don't care who you are, that's funny. Hell, even Jandard had to laugh after he confirmed that he was fine and the pictures were the French word for "impressive." Via AFP News Agency:
"The fall was ridiculous... it's part of the game. If I look at the fall it's funny."
"It's something that happens to us in diving -- not regularly but it's not surprising. It happens in training sometimes, in competition. But there it was in front of the president during the inauguration of the pool. I told myself it was the worst moment!"
Jandard has medaled at the European and World Championships multiple times over the last few years, so let this be a lesson to you. Don't let minor mistakes get you down. Even if the French president is watching. Especially in diving exhibitions where the stakes are extremely low.
I mean, it's not like this was the Olympics or anything. Falling down on the diving board on that stage would be embarassing, but he's probably not even competing in an event that will be shown on the NBC Olympic RedZone coverage. So there's no pressure at all to worry about. Nope.