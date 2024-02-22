FOX News' Raymond Arroyo: Trump Understands Culture and Black People Love Sneakers
Donald Trump appeared at a sneaker convention over the weekend where he was booed and then debuted some understated gold shoes which could be yours for the low, low price of $399. According to Raymond Arroyo of FOX News, this was a stroke of genius and just the latest example of Trump understanding culture better than anyone. Why? Because this will most certainly help Trump connect with Black voters because "they love sneakers."
"This is connecting with Black America because they love sneakers! They’re into sneakers! They love the you know, this is a big deal, certainly in the inner city. So when you have Trump roll out his sneaker line, they’re like, “wait a minute, this is cool!” He’s reaching them on a level that defies and is above politics. The culture always trumps politics, and Trump understands culture like no politician I’ve ever seen.
Asked by Tomi Lahren if the sneakers would translate into votes, Arroyo said that anyone who spent $400 for sneakers would almost certainly support Trump at the polls. The only issue with this is that they only made a thousand pairs of those gaudy MF shoes and Trump's most ardent supporters seem to have an unlimited budget for hats, bumper stickers, flags and yard signs. Basically anything to signal their allegiance, they will throw money at. Even if they're Russian.