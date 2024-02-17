Donald Trump Booed at Sneaker Con Trying to Sell $399 Trump Shoes
Donald Trump clearly needs cash after two massive judgements against him in the past few weeks. So, naturally, he's decided to hawk more products with his name on them. On Saturday, he went to Sneaker Con in Philadelphia trying to sell Trump Shoes. His appearance didn't go over well.
The assembled sneakerheads booed Trump mercilessly as he revealed the gold sneakers he's selling for $399.
Check it out:
Not as comfortable as one of his rally crowds, I guess.
A few weeks ago, Trump was ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation. On Friday, he was ordered to pay $355 million for business fraud in New York. So, yeah, the man needs cash in a hurry.
The Internet was not kind to Trump's golden sneakers as it's fair to say they were poorly received.
I'm not sure how well these are going to sell. He might be misreading the market what with the gold and the price and all.