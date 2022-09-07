Roundup: Florence Pugh, Oliva Wilde Avoiding Each Other; Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva; Christian Yelich Hits a Bomb
Criminal known as "Fat Leonard" escapes house arrest and is now on the run ... Chris Licht makes first significant hires for CNN ... Most minor leaguers want to unionize ... Rashad Jennings and Lindsay McCormick launch new podcast titled "The Bag" ... Election experts are worried about American democracy ... Everything to know about Liz Truss ... Truss vows a "bold plan" for U.K. economy ... Juul to pay $438.5 million in teen vaping settlement ... Florence Pugh, Olivia Wilde keep their distance during Venice Film Festival ... Stocks slipped on Tuesday ... Most-regretted college majors ... Chris Pine's rep denies Harry Styles rift ... A review of "The Whale" ... Georgia up to No. 2 in college football poll ... Steelers to retire Franco Harris' jersey ... Josh Allen leads NFL MVP odds ... Jake Paul to box Anderson Silva ... Christian Yelich hit a massive home run ...
Davante Adams finds his bliss en route to the Las Vegas Raiders [ESPN]
I'm spending a week following Luka Doncic at EuroBasket. It's a Slovenian thing. [D Magazine]
Dream job: the Japanese man who gets paid to do nothing [Reuters]
Viola Davis and Gina Prince-Bythewood on getting The Woman King made [The Hollywood Reporter]
Ripken becomes Iron Man: An oral history [MLB.com]
Jerry Seinfeld ... what are you wearing? [The Big Lead]
Mila Kunis in The Luckiest Girl Alive.
The first trailer for the in-season version of Hard Knocks featuring the Arizona Cardinals.
USMNT star Gio Reyna had two assists in Champions League action on Tuesday:
Biz Markie -- "Vapors"