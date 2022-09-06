Jerry Seinfeld ... What Are You Wearing?
Jerry Seinfeld is the face of the Kith Fall 2022 collection. If you don't know what that means, well, it's Jerry wearing high fashion that certainly seems like something ripped from a script made up by one of those Modern Seinfeld Twitter accounts.
Of course, this photoshoot isn't just about Jerry Seinfeld, 68, wearing flat-brimmed hats and Mets caps. It's also about his college. Via the Kith website:
Kith presents its latest seasonal collection for Fall 2022. This assortment includes original apparel and accessories by Kith, inclusive of the brand’s ongoing Classics Program™. Kith Fall 2022 also features a range of partnerships, including capsules developed with Russell Athletic for The City University of New York (CUNY) by way of Queens College and Brooklyn College.
The campaign for this collection stars iconic New York comedian and Queens College alumni, Jerry Seinfeld, and was shot by renowned photographer, Mark Seliger.
I guess my only real question is... Kith Hernandez? Is that something? Is this a good sign or a bad sign for the Mets? They haven't won a World Series since Jerry Seinfeld was young enough to be wearing clothes like this.