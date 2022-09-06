'First Things First' Boasts New Studio Amidst Soft Relaunch

Josh Allen (last 6 starts):

Record: 5-1

Total YPG: 314.3

TD-INT: 17-4

Pass Rtg: 101.8



"Last night, at 3 in the morning, I popped up from my bed in a cold sweat and my wife asked me, 'Are you nervous about the show?' I said, no, I'm nervous about Josh Allen." — @kevinwildes 🤣 pic.twitter.com/K36qitJSQK