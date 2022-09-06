'First Things First' Boasts New Studio Amidst Soft Relaunch
Tuesday, September 6 marked the beginning of Fox Sports' revamped daytime studio television lineup leading into the fall. It's a fairly significant shakeup that features the launch of one brand new show and a few makeovers for the network's other staples. One of the programs that received a facelift was First Things First.
Nick Wright and his cohosts showed off a new studio today as the show enjoyed its soft relaunch. It's pretty nice! And probably great for everybody there, as previously First Things First featured talking heads in boxes instead of having a studio home for all the personalities.
Here's some BTS footage:
And here's what the new studio looks like in action:
Pretty slick. Love the new color scheme, too. It remains to be seen if the afternoon timeslot changes anything for the FTF crew, but so far everything else has been an improvement. So reason for optimism.