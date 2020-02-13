Details Emerging On Plans For FS1's First Things First
By Bobby Burack | Feb 13 2020
Details are emerging on FOX Sports' plans for First Things First. Kevin Wildes will join Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe for the daily 6:30-9:30 a.m. ET morning show on FS1, The Big Lead has learned from sources with knowledge of the situation. The show will pivot to a loose, free-flowing, conversational format and add a still-to-be-determined fourth talent to the set.
When reached by phone, a FOX Sports spokesperson declined to comment.
Wildes is close to agreeing to a multi-year contract with FOX Sports.
The addition of Wildes is the first move toward the show's second iteration. He will be seen as the energizer, Wolfe as the host, Wright as the strong opinionist, and the network is looking to fill the remaining seat with what will likely be a former athlete.
FOX Sports executives are not putting a deadline on when they will name the fourth addition or when the new cast and format will debut on air.
Emmanuel Acho is receiving consideration for the remaining opening, according to sources. It's expected ESPN will make an offer to retain Acho, whose contract expires later this year.
First Things First will continue to feature FOX's rotation of analysts on the desk for various segments.
This format change puts it on par with other morning shows, including Get Up and Good Morning Football, which go head-to-head for significant portions of First Things First Monday-Friday.
FOX has long been high on Wildes, who received interest before the show's launch in 2017, as a talent. He recently reunited with Bill Simmons for The Ringer's popular Half-Baked Ideas series. Wildes' resume also includes launching GMA Day on ABC, The Jump, and Detail by Kobe Bryant. He was previously the Vice President of Original Content in charge of ESPN's NBA Studio Production.
First Things First has rotated personalities next to Wright and Wolfe since Cris Carter's last appearance on November 6.