Cris Carter Out at Fox Sports By Ryan Glasspiegel | Nov 07 2019 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Cris Carter cleaned out his desk at Fox Sports under supervision of security, two sources told The Big Lead. Fox Sports issued a statement to John Ourand of Sports Business Daily saying that Carter is no longer with the company and that they will have no further comment.

The Big Lead first reported on Sunday that Carter was suspended from First Things First on FS1 pending a Fox investigation. Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports followed up with a report that Carter was miffed about not being included on Fox's Thursday Night Football studio coverage and berated Fox Sports bosses about it.

Since last Thursday, Chris Canty has been filling in for Carter alongside Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe on the FS1 morning show.

If you know more about what happened, please email Ryan.G@thebiglead.com or my DMs are open.