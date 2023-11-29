'First Take' Debates Which President's Wife Molly Qerim Looks Like
By Kyle Koster
First Take is a free-flowing conversation that occasionally touches on mature themes, like which president's wife Molly Qerim looks like. If you understand that going in, there's no problem. But if you're not prepared then it can get a bit weird. Marcus Spears, Stephen A. Smith and Chris "Mad Dog" Russo (who retired last month) debated this issue minutes ago with Qerim sitting there listening and you could feel the electricity in the air. Smith, because he's the best at talking about literally anything, dove deep into the issue with a seriousness usually reserved for Strip Weathers' Piston Cups.
"To honestly answer the question, I mean we can go back to JFK, we can go to Ronald Reagan," Smith said. "I'm sorry to say this, there's another, don't take this wrong ... Bill Clinton."
There was a tremendous amount of crosstalk during this important minute 62-second clip Awful Announcing was nice enough to share so it's worth watching for yourself and coming to your own conclusions. For the life of me I can't figure out why these were the presidents mentioned, among many other things — but found the entire thing quite enjoyable and weird. Which is what morning television should be.