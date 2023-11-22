Stephen A. Smith Masterfully Answers 'Cars' Questions From Caller
Stephen A. Smith absolutely clowned a caller on Tuesday night. Danny from Wisconsin called in to ask where he ranked Lightning McQueen from Cars in his GOAT rankings, probably trying to trip Stephen A. up. Instead, Smith masterfully answered the question perfectly. It was amazing.
Smith immediately claimed McQueen couldn't be the GOAT because Strip Weathers also has seven Piston Cup wins. It was beautiful.
"Strip Weathers has seven Piston Cups, I'm not about to sit here and argue with a grown ass man about the movie Cars."
That might be the greatest exchange in modern sports radio history. It was absolutely perfect. It was even better than when Stephen A. listed his favorite sex songs. Much better, in fact.
Look Danny in Wisconsin, I don't know who you are or what you're all about, but if you come at the king you best not miss. You went wide right, buddy.