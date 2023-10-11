'Fire Canada' Chant Breaks Out at Pittsburgh Penguins Game
By Liam McKeone
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offense has been comically inept to kick off the season and it largely falls on offensive coordinator Matt Canada. His vision for Kenny Pickett has been equal parts ineffective and uninspiring. He called the same plays so often to start the year Dan Orlovsky called him out on it. The Steelers might be 3-2 and atop the AFC North, but the defense is mostly to thank for those wins and the two losses have been horrific blowouts at the hands of the San Francisco 49ers (not super concerning) and the Houston Texans (extremely concerning).
Pittsburgh as a whole is a little worse than expected coming into the year but the Canada problem was predictable. This is his third year in charge of the offense and everything from the process to the results have remained the exact same. Steelers fans are sick of him and one need look no further than last night's Pittsburgh Penguins home opener for proof as a "Fire Canada" chant broke out among the hockey fans.
It is especially amusing this particular chant broke out at a professional hockey game because at least half the guys on the ice are from Canada, the country. I'm sure there were more than a few confused looks exchanged on the bench while this was happening.
You know the fanbase is displeased when things start leaking into other sports like this. It is unlikely Mike Tomlin does what they want, but it is safe to say that Canada's goodwill is running on empty with the people who pay to watch the games.