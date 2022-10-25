Fantasy Football Week 8: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week in pursuit of that goal. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind. Or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Kenneth Walker III, RB, Seattle Seahawks
ESPN stats tell me Walker only got the start in 66 percent of leagues this week. That obviously is going to change and you'd be wise to follow suit. Walker won't post 30-plus point outings every week but he's the clear-cut No. 1 back in Seattle and the offense has proven dangerous enough under Geno Smith that teams can't stack the box. Expect steady touches and subsequent production from the rookie. START 'EM
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
Boyd exploded against the Falcons this week, catching eight passes for 155 yards and a touchdown on nine targets. That obviously isn't replicable. The Bengals have too many weapons and Joe Burrow only gets tunnel vision for Ja'Marr Chase. The Browns aren't great against receivers in terms of fantasy but they aren't terrible either, ranking 19th in the league in points given up. So regression seems likely. SIT 'EM
Raheem Mostert, RB, Miami Dolphins
Somewhat surprisingly, Mostert has firmly established himself as The Guy in Miami's backfield despite the high price tag of his running mate, Chase Edmonds. Mostert is getting all the between-the-tackle touches and is now getting work in the pass game, too. Miami travels to Detroit against an awful Lions defense that just gave up a lot of points to Ezekiel Elliott. The game seems likely to get out of hand early with Miami's cadre of weapons that the Lions cannot keep up with, so Mostert will be getting plenty of chances to make an impact. START 'EM
D.J. Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
Against all odds Moore had his best day of the year with PJ Walker under center against what was supposed to be a stingy Buccaneers defense. It was the kind of breakout week everyone thought the wideout would have with Baker Mayfield. However, it seems rather likely that the Panthers are due for far more bad days than good ones going forward and thus we cannot recommend rolling with Moore this week unless things are dire in your WR room. SIT 'EM
Chris Olave, WR, New Orleans Saints
Olave is owned in 88 percent of ESPN leagues but only started in 43 percent. So let's set the record straight-- the rookie is legit. It doesn't matter if it's Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston under center, Olave is getting his catches and yards. He's been extremely consistent all year, posting double-digit point totals every game since Week 1. This week's matchup is favorable, too, as New Orleans goes up against a Raiders defense lacking a true shutdown corner. May as well ride with the rookie and see if he can keep it up. START 'EM