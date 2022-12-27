Fantasy Football Week 17: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to the championship round. Or, I assume that's why you're here. Maybe you want some advice in the consolation bracket to try and get that coveted third place spot to recover your buy-in. We do not discriminate. Here are the top start 'em, sit 'em options for the last meaningful week of fantasy football in 2022.
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Minnesota Vikings
Hockenson had a huge day against the Giants on Saturday that likely swung more than a few fantasy football playoff matchups. The trade deadline acquisition caught 13 balls for 109 yards and two touchdowns in his most productive day as a Viking. His 35 fantasy points made for one of the most productive individual outings by a tight end this year. But Minnesota will travel to Lambeau Field this week against a Packers defense that defends tight ends well. The weather will undoubtedly be more suited to pounding the rock than airing it out. If you can, go another route. SIT 'EM
DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
Smith has put together a tremendous four game stretch after some early-season struggles. He capped it off with an eight-catch, 113-yard, two-touchdown day against the Cowboys with Gardner Minshew under center on Christmas Eve. His 31 fantasy points marked a season-high. The Eagles' performance against Dallas showed they aren't just going to lie down with Jalen Hurts likely out until the playoffs. The Saints' defense isn't the shutdown unit it has been in recent years, so you should roll with Smith's momentum. START 'EM
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
While Akers' 34-point outing against the Broncos can and should be viewed as an outlier performance, the second-year back has actually been very good for the last month. He's averaged more than seven yards per carry over the last four games and a favorable matchup awaits against the Chargers' subpar run defense. But unlike the Broncos, the Chargers will have a lot to play for this week and aren't falling apart. It feels unlikely Akers puts forth another above-average day and there are better options out there. SIT 'EM
Leonard Fournette, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Fournette had his best fantasy performance since Week 5 this past week against the Cardinals. He rushed for 72 yards, while adding nine catches for 90 yards for a total of 25 fantasy points. That's an impressive number considering he didn't score a touchdown. But Fournette is still very much splitting touches with Rachaad White and revealed on Twitter that he's battling a Lisfranc injury, which is quite problematic as a running back. The Bucs visit a rolling Carolina team next week. While the Panthers are only average against the run this year, they kept the Lions' two-headed monster of Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift to fewer than 10 fantasy points combined. Just like with the rest of the Bucs' offense, it's tough to trust Fournette. SIT 'EM
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
Prescott's significant interception problem has made him an iffy fantasy option over the last month or so. But he had a great day against a good Philadelphia defense last week, totaling 27 fantasy points on the back of three touchdowns and only one interception. Prescott has a favorable matchup against Tennessee's defense this week. The Titans rank 30th in points given up to QBs this year and have nothing to play for because their Week 18 matchup will determine their playoff fate no matter what happens against Dallas. The only real risk here is that the Cowboys go up big early thanks to their run game and feel no need to keep the foot on the gas. Prescott is still a good bet. START 'EM