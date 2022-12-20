Fantasy Football Week 16: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to the playoffs, most of you. For the rest of you, let's finish out the year strong. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Alright, alright, we'll get this one out of the way early. Yes, I was extremely wrong about McKinnon. You'll be pleased to know I paid the price as I followed my own advice and benched him in my most important fantasy league and will lose because of it. McKinnon scoffed at haters like me and put up a 34-point line against the Texans. He has a favorable matchup against the Seahawks this week. He is very much a central part of Kansas City's offense and will get a plethora of touches and scoring opportunities. Do not overthink this like I did. START 'EM
Zay Jones, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Jones has emerged as a redzone target for Trevor Lawrence, catching one touchdown against the Titans before blowing up and securing three endzone grabs against the Cowboys on Sunday. A fantasy boon for the playoffs if I've ever seen one. Unfortunately he will be hard-pressed to replicate that success against a very stiff Jets defense on a short week. SIT 'EM
Gardner Minshew, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
There are many fantasy playoff favorites in great pain right now after Jalen Hurts was declared all but out for Saturday's tilt against the Cowboys. If you are one of those, should you turn to Minshew in your time of need? The answer is probably not. The Eagles will not ask Minshew to do a lot and will likely rely heavily on Miles Sanders and short passes to AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith. There may not be any better options at your disposal depending on the size of your fantasy league but if you have a choice, don't rely on Minshew to save your season. SIT 'EM
A.J. Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
Dillon had 22 points on Monday night against the Rams thanks to a half-dozen redzone carries that he capitalized on. More encouragingly, the Packers got him involved in the passing game, too, so his fantasy production doesn't seem entirely reliant on touchdowns. However, the Packers will lean even more into the passing game on Christmas to keep up with the high-powered Dolphins offense and Dillon left Monday night's game with a concussion, so best to stay away. SIT 'EM
Latavius Murray, RB, Denver Broncos
Murray emerged as the top rushing option for Denver over the last few weeks and had his biggest game to date this past Sunday. He recorded 21 fantasy points on 24 rushing attempts for 130 yards and a touchdown. The Broncos' offense is so anemic it feels hard to rely on them but this past Sunday against the Cardinals was indicative of how they can do against a fellow bad team. This Sunday presents another similar opportunity as they play a Rams defense that let Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon run all over them on Monday Night Football. Murray is guaranteed plenty of touches regardless of Russell Wilson's status and that makes him a worthy fantasy option. START 'EM