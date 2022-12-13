Fantasy Football Week 15: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to the playoffs, most of you. For the rest of you, let's finish out the year strong. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Trevor Lawrence, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars
It is no exaggeration to say Trevor Lawrence has been cooking with gas over the last few weeks. He hasn't thrown a pick since October and has mustered two good weeks fantasy-wise in three games since the Jags' bye. Yet he's started in only 26 percent of ESPN leagues and users are rightfully wondering if they'll get 30-point Lawrence or 16-point Lawrence this week. We are here to tell you to put your faith in the former Heisman winner against a Cowboys defense that struggled to stop the two-headed monster of Jeff Driskel and Davis Mills. START 'EM
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
Has Jerry Jeudy finally figured it out? Has the former first round pick put it all together and finally come through on all the fantasy optimism we have for him each year? No. His wild fantasy statline against the Chiefs came because he somehow scored three touchdowns, tying his season total in one game. You can sleep soundly knowing that isn't going to happen again, and the uncertainty about who will actually be under center for the Broncos this week cements Jeudy's status in this column. SIT 'EM
Jerick McKinnon, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
Jerick McKinnon has recorded two good weeks in a row and it is getting harder not to trust him. After a 14-point day against the Bengals he threw up 32 against the Broncos and was on the receiving end of the craziest Patrick Mahomes touchdown to date. It seems McKinnon has established himself as the lead receiving back and gets touches in the red zone. With KC going up against the awful Houston Texans this week, McKinnon is in line for a reasonably productive day. But do you smell that? It's the smell of regression. This is a gut call and nothing else. Please direct angry comments to my coworkers if I'm wrong. SIT 'EM
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
Mike Williams returned with a bang on Sunday Night Football and caught a touchdown pass en route to a 23-point fantasy performance. He looked healthy as ever and there should be plenty of optimism that he can repeat his performance against the Titans next week. Tennessee ranks among the worst in the league in terms of defending quarterbacks, wide receivers, and tight ends. Which is to say the Titans' pass defense is terrible. START 'EM
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
J.K. Dobbins is finally back on the field after numerous injuries and was good enough against the Steelers, scoring 18 fantasy points. He's well-positioned to keep the momentum going. Even though Baltimore will likely make him finish out the year as part of a committee rather than a true No. 1 back avoid injury, the Ravens will have to pound the rock with their top two quarterbacks banged up. Cleveland's porous run defense awaits in Week 15, making Dobbins a good starting option. START 'EM