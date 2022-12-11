Patrick Mahomes Embarrassed the Broncos With His Touchdown Pitch to Jerick McKinnon
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in Denver on Sunday and the former NFL MVP just embarrassed the entire Broncos defense.
With 14:28 left in the second quarter, the Chiefs faced a third and two from their own 44-yard line. Mahomes took the snap and scrambled to his right. It looked like he was set to run for a first down, which drew most of Denver's front seven towards him. So he slung the ball underhand and sidearmed to running back Jerick McKinnon a few yards away. There was no one near McKinnon and he cruised into the end zone.
Check this out:
Here's the replay from another angle:
That's just silly. He's so incredibly casual. It's an absolutely amazing play and phenomenal vision from Mahomes to get it done.