Fantasy Football Week 11: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Christian Watson, WR, Green Bay Packers
Watson finally got a chance to shine and shine he did. The rookie scored three TDs against the Cowboys in an epic comeback win that should solidify him as Aaron Rodgers' top target going forward. Can he repeat next week? He probably will not score multiple touchdowns, but he has an opportunity to put up big numbers against the Titans, who have given up the third-most points to wideouts this season. As long as he stays healthy, Watson is a legit option. START 'EM
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
It's comical Taylor's play this year has forced us to question whether or not he's worth starting. Yet here we are. The popular No. 1 fantasy pick finally put up a day in line with his reputation as a fantasy producer, toting the rock 22 times for 147 yards and a touchdown. He still isn't being used very much in the passing game but the vibes are good in Indy and if there's anything Jeff Saturday knows how to do it's get the offensive line to work together. Stick with Taylor and hope he's turning his season around. START 'EM
Kadarius Toney, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
Toney's Chiefs career got off to a hot start as he recorded four catches for 57 yards and a TD this past week. The former first-round pick's talent has always been obvious and intriguing. The question is if he can stay healthy and continue to produce. He has a chance for the latter in KC but the former is still up in the air. More relevant for his fantasy purposes, Toney's targets will be inconsistent until he fully settles in and his next opponent in the Chargers have been middle of the pack as far as giving up fantasy points to WRs. For now, Toney isn't start-worthy. SIT 'EM
Cole Kmet, TE, Chicago Bears
Okay, fine. I was wrong last week. It appears Kmet will be getting regular targets going forward and is the top (only?) option for Justin Fields in the red zone. Kmet's potential this week is boosted by a weak Falcons defense that ranks fifth-worst in the NFL in points given up to tight ends this year. Let this be proof that I learn from my mistakes! START 'EM
Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts
Campbell has fantasy life again with the Colts going back to Matt Ryan, who absolutely loves feeding Campbell the rock. As long as Indy stays with Matty Ice, Campbell is going to have value, especially in PPR leagues. However, he faces a tougher matchup against Philly this weekend (12th in points given up to wideouts this year). It feels like it'll be a come-down-to-earth game for Indy and a bad day for the passing game. SIT 'EM