Fantasy Football Week 10: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em
Welcome to our weekly start 'em, sit 'em fantasy football column. Here are five players who you may think about starting or sitting this week. We'll do the heavy lifting for you and explain why you should change your mind, or stay the course. And if your roster is bad enough that you just need guys who will be on the field, our weekly waiver wire column pairs well with the below reading. (All stats via ESPN PPR leagues)
Justin Fields, QB, Chicago Bears
Well, well, well! The Bears finally figured out how to maximize Fields' remarkable athleticism and it has paid off big-time, especially in the fantasy realm. Fields put forth one of the highest-scoring days in fantasy this past weekend, regardless of position, as he set an NFL record for most rushing yards in a regular-season game by a QB. While we wouldn't expect that again this week against the Lions, he is now involved enough as a rusher to be considered a reliable option. START 'EM
Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears, TE
And now for Fields' main target from the Dolphins game. Kmet scored two touchdowns on five catches and six targets this past week. It was by far his most productive game of the season, which is why we don't think the good vibes will carry over against Detroit. Kudos to Chicago for figuring out Fields is good when he can run but the offense as a whole is still really hit-or-miss. Even against a bad Lions defense at an extremely weak fantasy position, we cannot recommend Kmet. SIT 'EM
Christian Kirk, WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
Kirk has been somewhat inconsistent this year, as has the entire Jacksonville offense. Against subpar defenses, Trevor Lawrence can really get going and usually looks to Kirk when he does. Against anyone else, the Jaguars tend to lose their mind a bit and fantasy production becomes a complete wildcard. But the Jags have a favorable matchup in that regard against the Chiefs this week, who rank 30th in points allowed to receivers this year. Lawrence is a *bit* better than Malik Willis and Kirk should get plenty of targets in the very likely scenario the Jags go behind big early. START 'EM
Jeff Wilson Jr., RB, Miami Dolphins
In an interesting development, Wilson ended up getting a decent amount of playing time less than a week after he got traded with the Dolphins. That is not that surprising due to his familiarity with Mike McDaniel but nobody expected Wilson to put forth a productive fantasy day. Yet he did, recording 51 yards on nine carries, along with three catches for 21 yards and a TD. But as with all RB-by-committee backfields, Wilson is entirely reliant on touchdown luck for fantasy points and thus should be avoided if possible. SIT 'EM
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
Surprisingly, Lazard is only started in 43 percent of ESPN leagues despite being the only reliable target Aaron Rodgers has. That shows how far Green Bay's offense has fallen. Lazard bounced back with four catches for 87 yards and a touchdown after missing Week 8. More importantly, he had 10 targets. Rodgers is going to go to him, and this week's matchup against the Cowboys should require quite a bit of offense from the Packers. Lazard is in line for a productive day, even if the ceiling is rather low for fantasy due to how bad everything has gotten up in Wisconsin. START 'EM