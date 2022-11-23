Fan Thrown Off Bridge During Fight After Chargers-Chiefs Game
Sports fans love two things: watching the game and then assaulting each other on the way to or from (or during) the event. We've become inured to the run-of-the-mill fisticuffs and shoving matches to the point where the sort of feel like part of the process at this point. Every now and again, though, something happens that goes so far beyond the norm it actually shocks the conscience.
A dude getting tossed from a bridge qualifies. Which happened following Sunday night's Kansas City Chief win over the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
The Inglewood Police Department said that they were made aware of the video on Tuesday and launched an investigation.
Don't throw people off of bridges. It's just a game.