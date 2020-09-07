Every Day is Super Bowl Sunday For Joe Burrow
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 07 2020
Joe Burrow is less than a week away from making his NFL debut. With no preseason games, Burrow will be putting his feet directly in the fire. The only live reps he's had so far have been with the press and if that's any indication of how he'll do next Sunday, we are in for a treat.
Burrow was asked about who knows what on Sunday and he launched into what has the potential to become an upper echelon series of cliches. The people of Cincinnati will be happy to know that every day is Sunday and Joe Burrow is competing against everyone every day, which is also Sunday. Specifically Super Bowl Sunday.
If you waste a day there's somebody out there that didn't waste a day and you lost a day.
I'm a competitor. I want to win every single day. I'm always competing against myself to get better everyday. And when I compete against myself I'm also competing against all the other quarterbacks, all the other defenses, all the other defensive coordinators in the league so I can't waste a day.
I'm going to attack every day like it's, like it's Sunday. Like it's the Super Bowl.
The bad news for the people of Cincinnati is that Burrow is unlikely to play on any actual Super Bowl Sundays any time soon. But the confidence is a good thing.
By the time the season gets going it might be quicker for Burrow to name the people he isn't competing against. Seriously though, even if Burrow is just giving old platitudes makeovers, at least it doesn't sound like the usual athlete nonsense about playing hard.
Then again, maybe he's just a Morrissey fan.