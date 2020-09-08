Eric Trump Declared the NFL Dead Because the Dallas Cowboys Might Kneel
By Stephen Douglas | Sep 08 2020
Football season is about to be canceled. At least in the most problematic sense.
Red Staters woke up on Tuesday to learn that players for the Dallas Cowboys would be allowed to protest during the National Anthem. This news prompted Donald Trump's adult son to proclaim that "football is officially dead" and that he is gone. Presumably from watching the NFL forever.
Can't say we didn't see this coming. Certain people will not tolerate the NFL "disrespecting our Country & our Flag." If noted football fan Eric Trump is gone, what will the NFL do?
Keep in mind that no NFL player has yet to kneel for the national anthem this season. It was just reported that players from one team were given the "green light" to do so in a game that is still days away. This was enough to "trigger" someone so badly that they would stop watching the most popular sport in America.
And it somehow got worse. On Tuesday EA Sports announced that Colin Kaepernick - yes, that Colin Kaepernick - would be an available character in Madden '21. So now there must be a Madden boycott. Unfortunately, there was already a call to boycott Madden because of problems with the game that have nothing to do with unemployed quarterbacks.
You would think the NFL's continued refusal to employ the guy who started kneeling for the anthem would cancel all this out, but who knows. We'll find out when ratings start rolling in over the next week. Because these two actions are certainly enough for some people to give up the NFL in all its forms.
However, if players start kneeling this weekend and people keep watching, well what would that mean? This is, after all, why the NBA is famously struggling with viewership. If kneeling really does drive away viewers, soon enough NBA ratings will start to look pretty good.