Emmanuel Acho: Urban Meyer Did Not Make Vows to Me
Emmanuel Acho found his unique angles on the Urban Meyer situation in time for yesterday's Speak For Yourself on FS1. Here they are, distilled into a sizzle reel. Spoiler alert: there's a lot going on.
Acho is right on one point. Meyer did not vow faithfulness to you and me. If he didn't fulfill that vow to his wife, that's between the two of them. The problem is that the incident took place in a public place and —not moralizing here — shows poor judgement. And again, people make mistakes. Who among us hasn't let our lack of inhibitions contribute to different decision-making than would be employed sober?
People are reliably fascinated by the salacious. They are focusing on this restaurant footage because it's sensational. There's a fair amount of hypocritical moralizing going on. But that doesn't change the fact that this is just one element of the Meyer baggage. Anyone paying any attention knows exactly how heavy the suitcase is, dating back to his time at Florida. Ditching his team to party and stumbling through several different apologies are not hallmarks of traditionally great leadership.
Acho asserts that this would not be as big a deal if the Jaguars were 4-0, which is probably true. Yet that's sort of the underlying problem. Meyer is not winning on the field or off of it. It's not necessarily moralizing to point that out. Or to point out that this will make it harder to do his job.
We seem to have this weird societal tic where people who aren't involved in the situation tell others who aren't involved in the situation to move on, that there's nothing to see here, that X or Y is a nothing burger — while those who are involved indicate otherwise. Meyer and Jags brass have admitted this is bad. Behavior not suitable for an NFL coach. Plugged-in reporters are suggesting things could reach a disastrous tipping point sooner rather than later.
Noticing which way the wind blows doesn't mean you're the one producing all the righteous hot air.