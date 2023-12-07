Roundup: Emma Stone at 'Poor Things' Premiere; Yankees Trade For Juan Soto; Taylor Swift Is Person of the Year
Yankees land Juan Soto in blockbuster trade ... Taylor Swift is Time Magazine's Person of the Year ... Emma Stone at the "Poor Things" premiere ... Kevin McCarthy will retire from Congress at the end of December ... Republicans block aid to Ukraine ... Suspected UNLV shooter identified ... Nikki Haley was repeatedly attacked at latest GOP debate ... Stock futures flat after losing day on Wall Street ... Latest on the Israel-Gaza war ... Alibaba is now faltering ... A review of "Archie" ... National Board of Review named "Killers of the Flower Moon" best picture ... Caitlin Clark tops 3,000 points ... Zach LaVine is out at least three more weeks ... Eduardo Rodriguez signs with Diamondbacks ... LeBron James ripped U.S. gun policies after UNLV shooting ... Mad Dog Russo probably wants these comments back ...
Luka Doncic had a first half triple-double Wednesday night.
Christian Cage and Adam Copeland faced each other for the first time in 13 years.
Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway sat down to talk acting.
Howard Stern discussed the death of long-time friend Ralph Cirella.
Punch Brothers -- "Just What I Needed"