Chris 'Mad Dog' Russo Used Several World War II Metaphors While Ranting About Shohei Ohtani Free Agency
By Liam McKeone
Shohei Ohtani's free agent journey has been unlike any superstar free agency in recent memory because it's been extremely quiet. MLB insiders don't have much to report beyond a vague sense of who the two-way superstar is meeting with. That stands out due to the fact that players of a far lesser caliber have had moment-by-moment reporting following their every move.
This week we found out that's because Ohtani's camp is enforcing silence among his free agency suitors by notifying the teams in question that any leaks would be held against them at the negotiating table. Ohtani probably isn't the first player to try and pull that power move but he's definitely the best to ever do so and thus everything has been sealed up tight. Until Dave Roberts told reporters the Los Angeles Dodgers had met with Ohtani, which launched a firestorm of debate about the rules Ohtani's camp has put forth.
Chris "Mad Dog" Russo was raring to go on First Take and talk about it on Wednesday. He screamed himself hoarse (of course) about the absurdity of swearing teams to silence and compared the mandate to both the atomic bomb and the Tehran conference of 1943.
Bet Russo wishes he could have the atomic bomb comparison back. There are numerous other WWII examples he could have used. One should probably avoid them entirely when speaking about a Japanese baseball player but his Tehran reference suggests he was dead-set on using something from that era. Why not D-Day? That was a big ol' secret. One of the most famous ones in history, really. Anything other than the nuclear bomb, man.
The Tehran reference was good. Russo should just go watch Oppenheimer the next time he wants to pine about the atomic bomb, though.