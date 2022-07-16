Roundup: Emily Ratajkowski Divorcing Husband; Clayton Kershaw Flirts With Perfection; Tiger Woods Out at The Open
Chicago Cubs latest sports franchise to face ADA complaints ... An update on the Brian Flores case ... Very normal stuff happening in Idaho ... Did we just witness Tiger Woods' final walk at St. Andrews ... How the editor of the Sun-Times decided to publish a photo of victims of the Highland Park shooting ... Ice cream recalled due to listeria outbreak ... Joe Biden met with Saudi crown prince ... "988" is new mental health crisis hotline ... Stocks surged on Friday ... Emily Ratajkowski is divorcing her husband ... Adam Scott joins "Madame Web" cast ... Chiefs, Orlando Brown fail to reach deal ... Keldon Johnson gets four-year, $80 million extension from Spurs ... Mariners extend win streak to 12 games ... Russell Westbrook parts with long-time agent ... Clayton Kershaw flirted with perfection ... Updated leaderboard from The Open Championship ...
Diana Taurasi kicked an opponent then complained she didn't get a call [The Next Hoops]
Diablo Cody meditates on Juno, and its critics, 15 years later [Hollywood Reporter]
Inside the Magic's stealth recruiting of Paolo Banchero [Yahoo Sports]
A critical reevaluation of The Dark Knight Rises 10 years later [The Ringer]
Calm Rory McIlroy in contention at The Open [CBS Sports]
Five biggest questions heading into 2022 MLB Draft [The Big Lead]
"Gangnam Style" hit the internet 10 years ago. It is currently approaching 4.5 billion views on YouTube.
The Who -- "Baba O'Riley"