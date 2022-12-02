Roundup: Elon Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter; Romelu Lukaku Has a Day to Forget; Gaylord Perry Dies at 84
Kanye West suspended from Twitter ... MLB great Gaylord Perry dies at 84 ... Warrant issued for Antonio Brown ... CNN begins first layoffs in years as newly merged parent cuts costs ... Romelu Lukaku may have had the worst game in World Cup history ... The Recount to suspend operations ... Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith facing felony weapons charge ... Michael Vick teaming up with SMAC Productions and FuboTV to develop docuseries on evolution of Black quarterback ... Supreme Court to review Joe Biden's student loan plan ... Stock futures down heading into Friday ... Cade McNamara transferring to Iowa ... Rays sign Zach Eflin to franchise record contract ... Bills dominated the Patriots ... Lakers targeting trades after December 15 ...
The first trailer for the new Indiana Jones movie.
Nothing like the local news.
The second trailer for the Mario movie.
JID-- "Sistanem"