Roundup: Ellie Kemper Apologizes; Jeff Bezos Is Going to Space; The Nets Dominated the Bucks
Department of Justice seizes most of Colonial Pipeline hack ransom ... FDA approves new Alzheimer's drug ... A "mega-drought" has hit the Western U.S. ... Stocks are on a path towards records ... Jeff Bezos is going to space with first crewed Blue Origin fight ... Kamala Harris tells Guatemalan migrants not to come to U.S. ... The big changes coming to your Apple devices this fall ... Ellie Kemper apologizes for past association with controversial debutant ball ... AMC's stock continues to surge ... First look at Jensen Ackles as Soldier Boy in "The Boys" ... The Suns surged late to take down the Nuggets in Game 1 ... The Nets dominated the Bucks to take a 2-0 lead ... Britt Reid pleads not guilty to DWI after fatal crash ... Alabama gave Nick Saban a contract extension through 2028 ... U.S. Navy won't allow Cameron Kinsley to pursue NFL career ... Dave Roberts doesn't think intentionally breaking the rules is cheating ...
The Bucks are too good to look this bad [Yahoo Sports]
MLB power rankings [The Athletic]
MLB's foreign substance reckoning is upon us [CBS Sports]
The scandal rocking the evangelical world [The Atlantic]
The Bachelorette premiere recap [The Ringer]
Le Batard and friends' Freedumb drew nearly 3 million viewers [The Big Lead]
Our thoughts are with Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper:
The trailer for Steven Soderbergh's No Sudden Move is out:
Another clip from Loki has been released:
That's a lot of cicadas:
Red Hot Chili Peppers -- "Soul to Squeeze"